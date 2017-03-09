Vegas Play of the Day: Rutgers vs. Northwestern

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Northwestern minus-7 vs. Rutgers, $550 to win $500 : Northwestern is on the verge of earning its first berth in the NCAA Tournament, meaning every game in the final days of the season provides an opportunity to enhance its tournament resume. A league tournament game against Rutgers, which it has already beaten twice this season, is the ideal scenario for a strong showing.

With 21-10 record and fifth place finish in the Big 10 Conference, Northwestern is likely already in the NCAA Tournament field. Even a loss against Rutgers, which finished in 14th place of the league, won’t keep them out. But it could force them to a spot in the dreaded first round (play-in) game next Tuesday.

In a 30-plus game college season, it’s tough to predict which teams will be at their best at various stages of the season. You have to balance travel, school exams and the fact that you are betting on how teenagers will play. But toward the end of the season it’s more controlled. You’ll get top effort with hopes of a memorable March.

For Northwestern’s March to be memorable, it needs a big win today. Lay the points.

Current Standings: Grimala (5-6, $10,050), Keefer (38-32-2, $8,981), Granger (12-13-1, $8,390), Brewer (24-26-1, $6,385)

