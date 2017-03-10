Vegas Play of the Day: Fresno State vs. UNR

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Fresno State plus-6 vs. UNR: $550 to win $500

It seems like I haven’t won a Play of the Day wager in more than a month. At least that’s more recently than Mountain West Conference champion UNR has a win over Fresno State.

The Wolf Pack didn’t beat the Bulldogs all year, losing both games, and it’s foolish to assume the third will automatically be different. That seems to be the thought of the majority of sports bettors, though.

The line on this game opened at minus-4 before rocketing up 2 points with nearly 80 percent of the action on UNR. That makes the point spread the same as the teams’ last meeting, when Fresno State pulled off an 81-76 upset on the road.

There’s no reason the Wolf Pack should lay the same amount of points in the conference tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center as they did at home in the Lawlor Events Center, especially for a game they lost.

They should win this one, but it will close until the end. Fresno State shouldn’t lose by more than two possesions.

Current Standings: Grimala (5-6, $10,050), Keefer (38-32-2, $8,981), Granger (12-13-1, $8,390), Brewer (54-26-1, $6,885)

