NCAA Tournament opening lines: South Point first to post numbers on every game

The first favorite of the NCAA Tournament is..... the New Orleans Privateers.

In their first tournament game in 21 years, the Southland Conference Tournament champions lay 1.5 points to Mount Saint Mary’s, which prevailed in the Northeast Conference Tournament, at 3:40 Tuesday afternoon in Dayton, Ohio. The “First Four” matchup is the first of 36 games scheduled through Sunday that combine to make up the busiest sports betting week of the year.

And within an hour of the 68-team field being announced, gamblers can already get action on all the games. South Point became the first book in town to post betting lines on every game Sunday afternoon.

Check all of them out below.

First Four

No. 16 seed New Orleans minus-1.5 vs. No. 16 seed Mount Saint Mary’s

No. 11 seed Kansas State minus-1 vs. No. 11 seed Wake Forest

No. 16 seed North Carolina Central minus-2 vs. No. 16 seed UC Davis

No. 11 seed USC minus-1 vs. No. 11 seed Providence

East Region

No. 8 seed Wisconsin minus-6 vs. No. 9 seed Virginia Tech

No. 5 seed Virginia minus-8 vs. No. 12 seed UNC-Wilmington

No. 4 seed Florida minus-12 vs. No. 13 seed East Tennessee State

No. 3 seed Baylor minus-13 vs. No. 14 seed New Mexico State

No. 7 seed South Carolina minus-2.5 vs. No. 10 seed Marquette

No. 2 seed Duke minus-19.5 vs. No. 15 seed Troy

West Region

No. 1 seed Gonzaga minus-22 vs. No. 16 seed South Dakota State

No. 8 seed Northwestern pick’em vs. No. 9 seed Vanderbilt

No. 5 seed Notre Dame minus-7.5 vs. No. 12 seed Princeton

No. 4 seed West Virginia minus-14 vs. No. 13 seed Bucknell

No. 6 seed Maryland minus-1 vs. No. 11 seed Xavier

No. 3 seed Florida State minus-14 vs. No. 14 seed Florida Gulf Coast

No. 7 seed Saint Mary’s minus-3.5 vs. No. 10 seed VCU

No. 2 seed Arizona minus-17 vs. No. 15 seed North Dakota

Midwest Region

No. 8 seed Miami minus-1.5 vs. No. 9 seed Michigan State

No. 5 seed Iowa State minus-6.5 vs. No. 12 seed UNR

No. 4 seed Purdue minus-10 vs. No. 13 seed Vermont

No. 6 seed Creighton minus-2 vs. No. 11 seed Rhode Island

No. 3 seed Oregon minus-15 vs. No. 14 seed Iona

No. 7 seed Michigan pick’em vs. No. 10 seed Oklahoma State

No. 2 seed Louisville minus-22 vs. No. 15 seed Jacksonville State

South Region

No. 1 seed North Carolina minus-25 vs. No. 16 seed Texas Southern

No. 8 seed Arkansas minus-1 vs. No. 9 seed Seton Hall

No. 5 seed Minnesota minus-3 vs. No. 12 seed Middle Tennessee State

No. 4 seed Butler minus-12 vs. No. 13 seed Winthrop

No. 3 seed UCLA minus-17 vs. No. 14 seed Kent State

No. 10 seed Wichita State minus-6.5 vs. No. 7 seed Dayton

No. 2 seed Kentucky minus-19 vs. No. 15 seed Northern Kentucky

