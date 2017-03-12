NCAA Tournament opening lines: South Point first to post numbers on every game

Sam Morris / Las Vegas Sun
The first favorite of the NCAA Tournament is..... the New Orleans Privateers.
In their first tournament game in 21 years, the Southland Conference Tournament champions lay 1.5 points to Mount Saint Mary’s, which prevailed in the Northeast Conference Tournament, at 3:40 Tuesday afternoon in Dayton, Ohio. The “First Four” matchup is the first of 36 games scheduled through Sunday that combine to make up the busiest sports betting week of the year.
And within an hour of the 68-team field being announced, gamblers can already get action on all the games. South Point became the first book in town to post betting lines on every game Sunday afternoon.
First Four
No. 16 seed New Orleans minus-1.5 vs. No. 16 seed Mount Saint Mary’s
No. 11 seed Kansas State minus-1 vs. No. 11 seed Wake Forest
No. 16 seed North Carolina Central minus-2 vs. No. 16 seed UC Davis
No. 11 seed USC minus-1 vs. No. 11 seed Providence
East Region
No. 8 seed Wisconsin minus-6 vs. No. 9 seed Virginia Tech
No. 5 seed Virginia minus-8 vs. No. 12 seed UNC-Wilmington
No. 4 seed Florida minus-12 vs. No. 13 seed East Tennessee State
No. 3 seed Baylor minus-13 vs. No. 14 seed New Mexico State
No. 7 seed South Carolina minus-2.5 vs. No. 10 seed Marquette
No. 2 seed Duke minus-19.5 vs. No. 15 seed Troy
West Region
No. 1 seed Gonzaga minus-22 vs. No. 16 seed South Dakota State
No. 8 seed Northwestern pick’em vs. No. 9 seed Vanderbilt
No. 5 seed Notre Dame minus-7.5 vs. No. 12 seed Princeton
No. 4 seed West Virginia minus-14 vs. No. 13 seed Bucknell
No. 6 seed Maryland minus-1 vs. No. 11 seed Xavier
No. 3 seed Florida State minus-14 vs. No. 14 seed Florida Gulf Coast
No. 7 seed Saint Mary’s minus-3.5 vs. No. 10 seed VCU
No. 2 seed Arizona minus-17 vs. No. 15 seed North Dakota
Midwest Region
No. 8 seed Miami minus-1.5 vs. No. 9 seed Michigan State
No. 5 seed Iowa State minus-6.5 vs. No. 12 seed UNR
No. 4 seed Purdue minus-10 vs. No. 13 seed Vermont
No. 6 seed Creighton minus-2 vs. No. 11 seed Rhode Island
No. 3 seed Oregon minus-15 vs. No. 14 seed Iona
No. 7 seed Michigan pick’em vs. No. 10 seed Oklahoma State
No. 2 seed Louisville minus-22 vs. No. 15 seed Jacksonville State
South Region
No. 1 seed North Carolina minus-25 vs. No. 16 seed Texas Southern
No. 8 seed Arkansas minus-1 vs. No. 9 seed Seton Hall
No. 5 seed Minnesota minus-3 vs. No. 12 seed Middle Tennessee State
No. 4 seed Butler minus-12 vs. No. 13 seed Winthrop
No. 3 seed UCLA minus-17 vs. No. 14 seed Kent State
No. 10 seed Wichita State minus-6.5 vs. No. 7 seed Dayton
No. 2 seed Kentucky minus-19 vs. No. 15 seed Northern Kentucky
