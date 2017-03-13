Vegas Play of the Day: Wizards at Wolves

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Washington Wizards plus-2 at Minnesota Timberwolves: $550 to win $500

The Wizards are for real right now, sporting a 41-24 record that has them sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference. The backcourt of John Wall and Bradley Beal is clicking like never before, and they've been particularly in sync during the team's current West Coast road trip — the Wiz have won the first four contests on the left coast, and all that's standing between them and a perfect 5-0 trip is this game at Minnesota.

The Timberwolves don't have enough speed in the backcourt to keep up. The last time these teams met, on Jan. 6, Beal scored 22, Wall racked up 18 assists and Washington won, 112-105. The Wizards have only gotten better since then, and given their recent success on the road, I don't expect them to let up tonight, despite this being the last game of the trip.

Wall will run circles around the Wolves' point guards, Beal and Otto Porter will combine for eight or nine 3-pointers, and Washington will cover this one.

Current Standings: Grimala (5-6, $10,050), Keefer (38-34-2, $7,881), Granger (12-13-1, $8,390), Brewer (25-26-1, $6,885)

