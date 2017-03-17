Vegas Play of the Day: South Carolina vs. Marquette

South Carolina pick’em vs. Marquette: $550 to win $500

Marquette is the more attractive team in this matchup. But anyone who follows college basketball knows that the more exciting team doesn’t always win.

More often than not, the dirtier team wins. Grinding away wins. Defense wins.

And almost no team in the country plays defense as well as South Carolina. The Gamecocks are third in the nation in defensive efficiency by kenpom.com.

They’re particularly good defending the three-point line, as opponents have shot less than 30 percent on the year from long range. Marquette throws up a lot of 3s, and they usually fall.

Tonight at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. — location is another South Carolina advantage — they probably won’t. And it’s not like South Carolina is destitute on the offensive end.

Sindarius Thornwell can be one of the most exciting players in the nation, and won the SEC Player of the Year award. The senior swingman has waited his whole career for this opportunity.

He’s not going to waste it. South Carolina will follow Thornwell’s lead, slow down the game and defeat Marquette.

