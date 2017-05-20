Vegas Play of the Day: Yankees at Rays

Charlie Neibergall / Associated Press

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Tampa Rays plus-110 vs. New York Yankees: $1,000 to win $1,100 :

Yankees 'ace' Masahiro Tanaka was so bad last Sunday in the worst start of his big league career, that New York officials are altering his mechanics. He gave up eight run runs against the Houston Astros and was pulled from the game in the second inning. And it wasn’t any ordinary game — it was nationally televised on Sunday night because New York was retiring Derek Jeter’s number.

Tanaka will be pitching from the third base side of the rubber today, and not the first like the past year. Coaches determined his “legs were getting ahead of his body” and believe moving him to the third-base side of the rubber could help. Regardless, Tanaka has a 7.25 earned run average since May 1 and has been hit hard by every opponent.

New York, after starting the season as one of the best teams in the American League, have dropped six of its past nine games. Tanaka won’t help matters.

Granger (16-19-1, $9,167), Grimala (9-13, $8,753), Brewer (31-32-1, $6,825), Keefer (43-39-3, $7,180)

