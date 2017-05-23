Vegas Play of the Day: Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators under 5 goals: $880 to win $800

Penguins goalie Matt Murray has been unstoppable since returning from an injury. Senators goalie Craig Anderson can be just as tough when he’s on his game.

With Ottawa facing elimination and Anderson coming off of a disastrous performance, he’s probably going to be on his game tonight. The Senators were a decent defensive team all season before overreacting and getting away from what they do best in an embarrassing 7-0 loss on Sunday.

They’re stressing going back to the defensive alignments that got them this far in game 6 to try and stave off elimination.

It’s hard to say if it will be successful. Pittsburgh is so talented that it will probably slip in a goal or two anyway, but Ottawa isn’t going to make it easy.

The game should be intense and close throughout, with a final score like 2-1 most likely. With both teams focused on defense, the under is the way to look here.

Grimala (10-13, $9,153), Granger (16-20-1, $8,617), Brewer (32-32-1, $7,925), Keefer (43-39-3, $7,180)

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.