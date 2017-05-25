Vegas Play of the Day: Cardinals at Dodgers

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Los Angeles Dodgers minus-130 vs. St. Louis Cardinals: $650 to win $500: I’m all-in on the Dodgers with pitcher Kenta Maeda as the starter. He has 40 strikeouts and just nine walks in 39 innings pitched this season, and the Dodgers have won in his last three starts.

St. Louis ranks 23rd in baseball in runs scored and should struggle laying off Maeda’s slider, which is one of the best sliders in baseball.

Los Angeles has a 17-8 record at home. It ranks fourth in on-base percentage and 11th in runs scored, and should find success against the Cardinals’ starter, Michael Wacha. Wacha was supposed to be the Cardinals ace, but has underwhelmed the past two seasons. St. Louis even skipped his turn in the rotation early this month.

Grimala (10-13, $9,153), Granger (16-20-1, $8,617), Keefer (43-39-3, $7,980), Brewer (32-32-1, $7,925)

