Vegas Play of the Day: Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Atlanta Braves plus-105 at San Francisco Giants: $300 to win $315

The Braves are the better team — their run differential on the year is two times better than the Giants’ — and have the better pitcher — Jaime Garcia has far outplayed Matt Cain this season. There’s no reason for them to be available at a plus-price tonight at AT&T Park.

Yes, home field advantage should typically count for something, especially with the Braves traveling across the country for the series. But, in this case, they’re not at much of a disadvantage.

The Giants are coming from just as far of a distance. San Francisco is fresh off of a weeklong road trip to St. Louis and Chicago. The effect of travel should be just as great on San Francisco as it is on Atlanta.

The Giants’ offense remains moribund, while the Braves’ has awoken lately. Their bats should stay hot against Cain, even 2,500 miles away from home.

Current Standings: Grimala (10-13, $9,153), Granger (16-20-1, $8,617), Brewer (33-32-1, $8,425), Keefer (43-39-3, $7,980)

