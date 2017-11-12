Week 10 NFL picks for the Sun’s handicapping contest

It’s a throwback to seven or eight years ago in local sports books.

The New Orleans Saints are near the top of betting boards, with both the production and betting action to show for it. New Orleans, which has been shut out of the playoffs for the last four years after a stretch as an NFL power before that, is on a six-game straight-up and against the spread winning streak.

That’s put the Saints’ futures in rarefied air as they’re now 5-to-1 to reach the Super Bowl — behind only the Eagles in the NFC — and 10-to-1 to win the championship — behind only the Patriots, Steelers and Eagles.

They’ll try to keep climbing this week against another surprise team when they travel to Buffalo. The Bills have been better anyone expected with a 5-3 straight-up, 5-2-1 against the spread mark, but are 2.5-point underdogs to the scorching Saints.

It’s the game of the week in the Sun’s handicapping contest, meaning it’s mandatory that all four competitors place one of their six weekly wagers off of the South Point betting board on the game.

Check below to find all of this week’s picks.

Jesse Granger

Season: 31-20-3

Last Week: 4-2

Redskins plus-1.5 vs. Vikings

Packers plus-5 at Bears

Jaguars minus-4.5 vs. Chargers

Titans minus-5 vs. Bengals

Bills plus-2.5 vs. Saints

Falcons minus-3 vs. Cowboys

Mike Grimala

Season: 28-26

Last Week: 3-3

Redskins plus-1.5 vs. Vikings

Colts plus-10 vs. Steelers

Jets minus-2.5 at Buccaneers

Jaguars minus-4.5 vs. Chargers

Saints minus-2.5 at Bills

Lions minus-10.5 vs. Browns

Case Keefer (2012, 2014, 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)

Season: 25-26-3

Last Week: 3-2-1

Vikings minus-1.5 at Redskins

Packers plus-5 at Bears

Buccaneers plus-2.5 vs. Jets

Bengals plus-5 at Titans

Bills plus-2.5 vs. Saints

Falcons minus-3 vs. Cowboys

Ray Brewer (2016 champion, 2013 co-champion)

Season: 22-31-1

Last Week: 1-5

Redskins plus-1.5 vs. Vikings

Chargers plus-4.5 at Jaguars

Bills plus-2.5 vs. Saints

Steelers minus-10 vs. Colts

Browns plus-10.5 at Lions

Texans plus-11.5 at Rams

