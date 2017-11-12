Week 10 NFL picks for the Sun’s handicapping contest

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017 | 2 a.m.
Week 10: Saints at Bills
- Game of the Week: Saints minus-3 at Bills (Poll consensus year to date: 5-4)
- Bills plus-3 — 52.5%
- Saints minus-3 — 47.5%
It’s a throwback to seven or eight years ago in local sports books.
The New Orleans Saints are near the top of betting boards, with both the production and betting action to show for it. New Orleans, which has been shut out of the playoffs for the last four years after a stretch as an NFL power before that, is on a six-game straight-up and against the spread winning streak.
That’s put the Saints’ futures in rarefied air as they’re now 5-to-1 to reach the Super Bowl — behind only the Eagles in the NFC — and 10-to-1 to win the championship — behind only the Patriots, Steelers and Eagles.
They’ll try to keep climbing this week against another surprise team when they travel to Buffalo. The Bills have been better anyone expected with a 5-3 straight-up, 5-2-1 against the spread mark, but are 2.5-point underdogs to the scorching Saints.
It’s the game of the week in the Sun’s handicapping contest, meaning it’s mandatory that all four competitors place one of their six weekly wagers off of the South Point betting board on the game.
Check below to find all of this week’s picks.
Jesse Granger
Season: 31-20-3
Last Week: 4-2
Redskins plus-1.5 vs. Vikings
Packers plus-5 at Bears
Jaguars minus-4.5 vs. Chargers
Titans minus-5 vs. Bengals
Bills plus-2.5 vs. Saints
Falcons minus-3 vs. Cowboys
Mike Grimala
Season: 28-26
Last Week: 3-3
Redskins plus-1.5 vs. Vikings
Colts plus-10 vs. Steelers
Jets minus-2.5 at Buccaneers
Jaguars minus-4.5 vs. Chargers
Saints minus-2.5 at Bills
Lions minus-10.5 vs. Browns
Case Keefer (2012, 2014, 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)
Season: 25-26-3
Last Week: 3-2-1
Vikings minus-1.5 at Redskins
Packers plus-5 at Bears
Buccaneers plus-2.5 vs. Jets
Bengals plus-5 at Titans
Bills plus-2.5 vs. Saints
Falcons minus-3 vs. Cowboys
Ray Brewer (2016 champion, 2013 co-champion)
Season: 22-31-1
Last Week: 1-5
Redskins plus-1.5 vs. Vikings
Chargers plus-4.5 at Jaguars
Bills plus-2.5 vs. Saints
Steelers minus-10 vs. Colts
Browns plus-10.5 at Lions
Texans plus-11.5 at Rams
Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.
