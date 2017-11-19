Week 11 NFL picks for the Sun’s handicapping contest

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 | 2 a.m.
Week 11: Rams at Vikings
Network executives surely weren’t irritated when the NFL passed on scheduling a mid- to late-season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings in a primetime slot.
They might be now. The Vikings and Rams, two teams that have combined for only one playoff appearance in the last three years, find themselves as division leaders and therefore in the thick of the race for home-field advantage in the NFC.
There’s no more significant game on the week 11 schedule than their 10 a.m. kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, where the Vikings are installed as 2.5-point favorites.
It’s the game of the week in the Sun’s handicapping contest, meaning each of the three competing sports writer must use one of six weekly wagers off of the South Point betting board on the matchup.
Read below for all of their picks.
Jesse Granger
Season: 33-24-3
Last Week: 2-4
Giants plus-10 vs. Chiefs
Packers plus-2 vs. Ravens
Vikings minus-2.5 vs. Rams
Patriots minus-7.5 vs. Raiders in Mexico City
Eagles at Cowboys over 48
Falcons at Seahawks over 45
Case Keefer (2012, 2014, 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)
Season: 30-27-3
Last Week: 5-1
Giants plus-10 vs. Chiefs
Vikings minus-2.5 vs. Rams
Redskins plus-7.5 at Saints
Raiders plus-7.5 vs. Patriots in Mexico City
Cowboys plus-6 vs. Eagles
Seahawks minus-2.5 vs. Falcons
Mike Grimala
Season: 31-29
Last Week: 3-3
Lions minus-3 at Bears
Buccaneers pick’em at Dolphins
Ravens minus-2 at Packers
Rams plus-2.5 at Vikings
Redskins plus-7.5 at Saints
Patriots minus-7.5 vs. Raiders in Mexico City
Ray Brewer (2016 champion, 2013 co-champion)
Season: 23-36-1
Last Week: 1-5
Vikings plus-2.5 at Rams
Buccaneers pick’em at Dolphins
Ravens minus-2 at Packers
Browns plus-7.5 vs. Jaguars
Redskins plus-7.5 at Saints
Patriots minus-7.5 vs. Raiders in Mexico City
Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.
