Week 11 NFL picks for the Sun’s handicapping contest

Network executives surely weren’t irritated when the NFL passed on scheduling a mid- to late-season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings in a primetime slot.

They might be now. The Vikings and Rams, two teams that have combined for only one playoff appearance in the last three years, find themselves as division leaders and therefore in the thick of the race for home-field advantage in the NFC.

There’s no more significant game on the week 11 schedule than their 10 a.m. kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, where the Vikings are installed as 2.5-point favorites.

It’s the game of the week in the Sun’s handicapping contest, meaning each of the three competing sports writer must use one of six weekly wagers off of the South Point betting board on the matchup.

Read below for all of their picks.

Jesse Granger

Season: 33-24-3

Last Week: 2-4

Giants plus-10 vs. Chiefs

Packers plus-2 vs. Ravens

Vikings minus-2.5 vs. Rams

Patriots minus-7.5 vs. Raiders in Mexico City

Eagles at Cowboys over 48

Falcons at Seahawks over 45

Case Keefer (2012, 2014, 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)

Season: 30-27-3

Last Week: 5-1

Giants plus-10 vs. Chiefs

Vikings minus-2.5 vs. Rams

Redskins plus-7.5 at Saints

Raiders plus-7.5 vs. Patriots in Mexico City

Cowboys plus-6 vs. Eagles

Seahawks minus-2.5 vs. Falcons

Mike Grimala

Season: 31-29

Last Week: 3-3

Lions minus-3 at Bears

Buccaneers pick’em at Dolphins

Ravens minus-2 at Packers

Rams plus-2.5 at Vikings

Redskins plus-7.5 at Saints

Patriots minus-7.5 vs. Raiders in Mexico City

Ray Brewer (2016 champion, 2013 co-champion)

Season: 23-36-1

Last Week: 1-5

Vikings plus-2.5 at Rams

Buccaneers pick’em at Dolphins

Ravens minus-2 at Packers

Browns plus-7.5 vs. Jaguars

Redskins plus-7.5 at Saints

Patriots minus-7.5 vs. Raiders in Mexico City

