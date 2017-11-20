Vegas Play of the Day: Seahawks vs. Falcons

AP Photo / Elaine Thompson

We’re entering the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Seattle Seahawks pick' em vs. Atlanta Falcons, $880 to win $800: The Seahawks are wounded, and the team's identity will be compromised by the absence of star defensive backs Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor. But safety Early Thomas is expected to play for the first time in three weeks after recovering from a hamstring injury, and he may be the most important cog in the Seattle defense when all is said and done. I expect Thomas and the rest of the Seahawks' defense to make things difficult for the Atlanta offense.

And if the game is close in the fourth quarter, there's no question you'd rather have your money on Russell Wilson over Matt Ryan. While Wilson is a master at pulling out late victories, Ryan is untrustworthy even in the best of times. And playing at Seattle, against that home crowd, is not the best of times. I'll take the Seahawks.

Current Standings: Granger (9-9, $11,675), Grimala (8-7, $9,655), Keefer (12-12-1, $9,641), Brewer (14-13, $8,750)