Vegas Play of the Day: Vancouver Canucks at Philadelphia Flyers

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Vancouver Canucks plus-150 at Philadelphia Flyers: $300 to win $450

When in doubt, take the biggest underdog on the hockey board. That’s a thing, right?

Here’s to hoping it is, at least for tonight, where there’s neither much available nor much to like on NBA, NHL and college football. The Canucks become the play of the day by default because this line was about 15 cents higher than anticipated.

That can be significant. The Canucks were expected to be one of the worst teams in the league this year but, instead, have just been mediocre.

They’re not all that much worse than the Flyers, and some of the difference might be made up by the home team starting their backup goalie in Michael Neuvirth in tonight’s first of back-to-back. The Canucks counter with a serviceable and rested Jacob Markstrom in an attempt to break out of a slide that’s seen them lose four of their last five games.

That’s better than the current stretch by the Flyers, which have lost four straight — albeit the last two in overtime and three by a single goal. But that’s all we’re looking for tonight — the Canucks being a little bit better than the Flyers.

Current Standings: Granger (9-9, $11,675), Keefer (12-14-1, $8,871), Grimala (8-8, $8,755), Brewer (14-13, $8,750)

