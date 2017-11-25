Vegas Play of the Day: Colorado at Utah

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Colorado plus-10.5 at Utah: $440 to win $400

This is a terrific spot for Colorado, and it’s not reflected in the line. The Buffaloes had extra time to prepare for the Utes, getting a much-needed bye last weekend where they could prepare for this winner-goes-bowling matchup.

Utah’s bye week was less helpful considering it was in September. The Utes have been in particularly taxing games the last two weeks, both physically and mentally, in falling to Washington and Washington State by a combined 11 points.

They played two of their better games of the season, and still couldn’t come out with a win. They did come out significantly banged up, though, which is all to the Buffaloes’ benefit.

Colorado has not by any means been great this season but it’s turned it up on a few occasions, including a 44-28 win over California three weeks ago. The Buffaloes even looked better their last time out, in a 38-24 loss to USC that was closer than the score indicated.

Mike MacIntyre more than proved his coaching chops last year in leading Colorado to the Pac-12 Championship Game. He’ll have them ready for this all-important showdown.

Under normal circumstances, this line might already be tilted a little too heavily towards the Utes. With Colorado in a far more advantageous position, it’s certainly too high.

Current Standings: Granger (9-9, $11,675), Brewer (15-13, $9,350), Keefer (13-14-1, $9,321), Grimala (8-8, $8,755)

