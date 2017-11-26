Vegas Play of the Day: Packers at Steelers

AP Photo / Charles Rex Arbogast

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Green Bay Packers plus-14 at Pittsburgh Steelers: $330 to win $300

When the NFL schedule was released this offseason this primetime matchup was certainly one of the most anticipated games of the entire season, but that’s far from the case since Aaron Rodgers went down with a broken collarbone in mid-October.

Green Bay was cruising along at 4-1, but since Rodgers’ departure the Packers have lost 4-of-5, and tonight’s game has gone from a battle of elite quarterbacks to an expected lamb going to the slaughter.

Pittsburgh has won five straight games, is playing at home and coming off of a long week following their Thursday night game on Nov. 16. Everything points to the Steelers blowing the Packers off the field in Pittsburgh tonight, which is why I like the Packers.

It’s highly unlikely the Brett Hundley-led Packers will win the game, but two touchdowns is a lot to lay in the NFL.

The Steelers have been favored by double digits twice this season (minus-10 at Cleveland on Sept. 10 and minus-11 at Indianapolis on Nov. 12) and won each of those games by only three points.

Current Standings: Granger (9-9, $11,675), Brewer (16-13, $9,950), Keefer (13-15-1, $8,881), Grimala (8-8, $8,755)