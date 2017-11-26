Week 12 NFL picks for the Sun’s handicapping contest

Kelvin Kuo / Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams continue their tour of fellow NFC divisional leaders with a home date this afternoon against the New Orleans Saints.

Los Angeles’ unexpected 7-2 straight-up, 6-3 against the spread start was one of the stories of the season, but it was evident that clarity on if the Rams were a true contender would come starting last week. That was when they kicked off a stretch of facing the three other teams with the best records in the NFC in four weeks.

The Rams will be looking for a better performance against the Saints than they showed in a 24-7 loss as 2-point underdogs to the Vikings last week. They then play the Eagles to finish off the terrific trio of opponents in two weeks.

For the second straight Sunday, the Rams are in the game of the week in the Sun’s handicapping contest, which means all four prognosticators must one of six weekly picks off of the South Point betting board on the game.

Read below for all of their picks.

Jesse Granger

Season: 36-27-3

Last Week: 3-3

Dolphins plus-16.5 at Patriots

Bills plus-10 at Chiefs

Rams minus-2.5 vs. Saints

Buccaneers plus-9.5 at Falcons

Seahawks minus-6.5 at 49ers

Steelers plus-14 at Steelers

Mike Grimala

Season: 36-29-1

Bengals minus-8 vs. Browns

Eagles minus-13.5 vs. Bears

Patriots minus-16.5 vs. Dolphins

Chiefs minus-10 vs. Bills

Falcons minus-9.5 vs. Buccaneers

Saints plus-2.5 at Rams

Last Week: 5-0-1

Case Keefer (2012, 2014, 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)

Season: 33-30-3

Last Week: 3-3

Bengals minus-8 vs. Browns

Bears vs. Eagles under 44 points

Bills plus-10 at Chiefs

Rams minus-2.5 vs. Saints

Cardinals plus-5 vs. Jaguars

Broncos plus-5 at Raiders

Ray Brewer (2016 champion, 2013 co-champion)

Season: 28-37-1

Last Week: 5-1

Browns plus-8 at Bengals

Bears plus-13.5 at Eagles

Saints plus-2.5 at Rams

Falcons minus-9.5 vs. Buccaneers

Jets plus-5 vs. Panthers

Cardinals plus-5 at Jaguars

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.