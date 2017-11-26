Week 12 NFL picks for the Sun’s handicapping contest

Kelvin Kuo / Associated Press
Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017 | 2 a.m.
The Los Angeles Rams continue their tour of fellow NFC divisional leaders with a home date this afternoon against the New Orleans Saints.
Los Angeles’ unexpected 7-2 straight-up, 6-3 against the spread start was one of the stories of the season, but it was evident that clarity on if the Rams were a true contender would come starting last week. That was when they kicked off a stretch of facing the three other teams with the best records in the NFC in four weeks.
The Rams will be looking for a better performance against the Saints than they showed in a 24-7 loss as 2-point underdogs to the Vikings last week. They then play the Eagles to finish off the terrific trio of opponents in two weeks.
For the second straight Sunday, the Rams are in the game of the week in the Sun’s handicapping contest, which means all four prognosticators must one of six weekly picks off of the South Point betting board on the game.
Read below for all of their picks.
Jesse Granger
Season: 36-27-3
Last Week: 3-3
Dolphins plus-16.5 at Patriots
Bills plus-10 at Chiefs
Rams minus-2.5 vs. Saints
Buccaneers plus-9.5 at Falcons
Seahawks minus-6.5 at 49ers
Steelers plus-14 at Steelers
Mike Grimala
Season: 36-29-1
Bengals minus-8 vs. Browns
Eagles minus-13.5 vs. Bears
Patriots minus-16.5 vs. Dolphins
Chiefs minus-10 vs. Bills
Falcons minus-9.5 vs. Buccaneers
Saints plus-2.5 at Rams
Last Week: 5-0-1
Case Keefer (2012, 2014, 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)
Season: 33-30-3
Last Week: 3-3
Bengals minus-8 vs. Browns
Bears vs. Eagles under 44 points
Bills plus-10 at Chiefs
Rams minus-2.5 vs. Saints
Cardinals plus-5 vs. Jaguars
Broncos plus-5 at Raiders
Ray Brewer (2016 champion, 2013 co-champion)
Season: 28-37-1
Last Week: 5-1
Browns plus-8 at Bengals
Bears plus-13.5 at Eagles
Saints plus-2.5 at Rams
Falcons minus-9.5 vs. Buccaneers
Jets plus-5 vs. Panthers
Cardinals plus-5 at Jaguars
Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.
