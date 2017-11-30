Vegas Play of the Day: Milwaukee Bucks at Portland Trail Blazers

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Milwaukee Bucks plus-3 at Portland Trail Blazers: $550 to win $500

The Trail Blazers are feeling good about themselves returning home from a road trip and on an overall run where they’ve won five of six games. Let’s stop and look at the competition, though.

Portland has beaten Sacramento, Brooklyn, New York, Washington without John Wall and Memphis without Mike Conley. Milwaukee, in other words, might be the toughest team its faced in a month.

The Bucks are rested, too. They’ve only played two games in the last week, with their starters additionally playing limited minutes on Wednesday, largely sitting in the fourth quarter of a 112-87 blowout win at the Kings.

The Trail Blazers are in a much more precarious spot, coming home after a long East Coast road trip for their fourth game in six days. That might be less of a concern if they were the more talented team, but they’re arguably not even close to Milwaukee in that regard.

The Bucks should roll.

Current Standings: Granger (10-9, $11,975), Brewer (16-15, $9,290), Keefer (13-15-1, $8,881), Grimala (8-8, $8,755)

