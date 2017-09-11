Vegas Play of the Day: Vikings vs. Saints

D. Ross Cameron / AP

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Minnesota Vikings minus-3 vs. New Orleans Saints: $550 to win $500

It's too early to know anything for sure in the NFL. Are we positive that Minnesota's defense will still be among the league's best this season? It's a reasonable expectation, but there's no guarantee. That makes Week 1 matchups a tricky thing to bet.

About the only thing I'm certain of is that New Orleans will score a lot of points and play terrible defense. That's been the Saints' blueprint for the past decade or so, and I expect it to continue. I'll take Minnesota tonight, hope that the Vikings' defense is still good, hope that Drew Brees continues to struggle outside of dome situations and hope that adds up to a favorite covering at home.

Current Standings: Keefer (8-4-1, $11,685), Granger (6-6, $11,595), Grimala (2-3, $9,495), Brewer (7-7, $9,160)