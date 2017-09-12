Vegas Play of the Day: Dodgers at Giants

We’re entering the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

San Francisco Giants plus-220 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, $450 to win $990: Handicapping baseball is all about betting streaks. The Los Angeles Dodgers have lost 16 of their last games 17, meaning getting heavy plus-money tonight on the Giants is great value.

It doesn’t matter that Clayton Kershaw — baseball’s best pitcher — is starting tonight for Los Angeles. It doesn’t matter that the Giants have one of baseball’s worst records.

The over-under total is just 6 and 1//2 runs, meaning oddsmakers expect a low-scoring game and giving another indicator that betting on San Francisco at plus-220 has value.

Current Standings: Keefer (8-4-1, $11,685), Granger (6-6, $11,595), Grimala (3-3, $9,995), Brewer (7-7, $9,160)

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21