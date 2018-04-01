Vegas Play of the Day: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

Mark J. Terrill / AP

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. A participant's failure to place a bet on their scheduled day results in a $200 bankroll penalty.

Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-15.

Los Angeles Dodgers minus-180 vs. San Francisco Giants: $540 to win $300

I forgot about today’s Play of the Day for so long that there’s now hardly any options left on the board. At least there’s one playable bet to make.

Yes, I think laying almost 2-to-1 with the Dodgers is playable. Honestly, Los Angeles should probably be a little bit bigger favorite.

Because he’s an older veteran, tonight’s starter Rich Hill doesn’t get quite the level of credit he deserves. Hill should be able to mow down this Giants’ lineup.

San Francisco didn’t exactly look frightening coming into the season, and its offense has been even worse than expected with a total of two runs in three games in Los Angeles. The Giants can’t count on Chris Stratton to give them the type of start they got in the first two games that led to 1-0 wins.

Some bettors would never want to lay this high of a price on a single game. I say go for it as long as you think the line still has a value.

I think there’s still a sliver of value on the Dodgers.

Current Standings: Granger (17-15, $11,559), Keefer (30-24-1, $11,346), Brewer (24-23-1, $8,500), Grimala (13-19, $5,565)

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.