Vegas Play of the Day: Rangers at A’s

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. A participant's failure to place a bet on their scheduled day results in a $200 bankroll penalty.

Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-15.

Texas Rangers plus-140 at Oakland, $400 to win $700: There’s good value in betting Texas today with Doug Fister, who last week in his first start of the season surrendered one run in five innings against the defending World Series champion Houston Astros.

Oakland starter Sean Manaea, though, was significantly better in his last start. Manaea pitched into the eighth inning against the Angels, striking out seven and giving up just one run.

I just don’t think Oakland with Manaea is that far ahead of Texas. The Rangers, while they have struggled it score early, can still hit the long ball.

Current Standings: Keefer (31-24-1, $11,646), Granger (17-16, $11,059), Brewer (24-24-1, $7,530), Grimala (14-19, $6,465)

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21