Vegas Play of the Day: Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. A participant's failure to place a bet on their scheduled day results in a $200 bankroll penalty.

Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-15.

Seattle Mariners minus-115 at Minnesota Twins: $345 to win $300

Mariners starter James Paxton came on last year to become one of the better pitchers in the majors and should be great again this season. That’s somewhat obscured by his opening outing where he gave up six earned runs in less than five innings to the Indians.

The rough performance appears to have scared away most bettors, as the vast majority of tickets are against Paxton and the Mariners in their series opener in Minnesota today. It’s important to remember that even at the beginning of the season, one game doesn’t mean all that much — certainly not from a predictive standpoint.

A larger sample size would suggest Paxton is going to be just fine. He definitely grades out better than Minnesota starter Kyle Gibson, who went six innings without giving up a hit in his first start this year against Baltimore.

Seattle’s bats should get to Gibson more, while Paxton looks like the toughest pitcher Minnesota has faced all season. The Twins caught a break in opening the year against the Orioles and the Pirates.

The schedule gets more difficult today. The Mariners are poised for a strong year.

Current Standings: Keefer (31-24-1, $11,646), Granger (17-16, $11,059), Brewer (24-25-1, $7,130), Grimala (14-19, $6,465)

