Vegas Play of the Day: Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers

Miami Heat plus-6.5 at Philadelphia 76ers: $660 to win $600

Bettors make the mistake of putting too much stock into the end of the regular season every year going into the NBA Playoffs. This year, the easiest team to commit that folly with is Philadelphia.

The 76ers have won 16 straight, but history has shown that a team’s entire body of work is more important than a late-season sample. And, by their entire body of work, the 76ers shouldn’t be laying this many points to the Heat.

In the two previous matchups between these teams in Philadelphia, the 76ers were 4-point favorites — and one of them even featured star center Joel Embiid, who’s out for today’s game 1. The Heat covered in one, and dropped the other.

Miami certainly should be the underdog here, but not by this many points. The Heat have one of the best and most underrated coaches in the league in Erik Spoelstra, who’s used to scheming effectively to pull the best out of his teams in the playoffs.

Don’t be surprised if the Heat are there at the end of the game with a chance to put an end to the 76ers’ streak today.

