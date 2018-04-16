Vegas Play of the Day: Warriors vs. Spurs

Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. A participant's failure to place a bet on their scheduled day results in a $200 bankroll penalty.

Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-15.

Golden State Warriors minus-9.5 vs. San Antonio Spurs: $990 to win $900

Even without injured superstar Steph Curry, the Warriors enjoy a massive talent advantage against San Antonio. That was evident in Game 1, when Golden State scored at least 27 points in every quarter and rolled to a 113-92 win, and I see no reason why that calculus will change tonight.

The Spurs still have no defensive answer for Kevin Durant, and an offense led by Patty Mills and LaMarcus Aldridge has very little chance of hanging within 10 points of Golden State. I'm not going to overthink this. The Warriors will win big again and go up 2-0 in the series.

Current Standings: Granger (17-16, $10,659), Keefer (31-27-1, $10,341), Brewer (25-25-1, $6,330), Grimala (14-20, $5,665)