Vegas Play of the Day: Braves at Phillies

Chris Szagola / AP

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. A participant's failure to place a bet on their scheduled day results in a $200 bankroll penalty.

Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-15.

Atlanta Braves minus-115 vs. Philadelphia Phillies, $560 to win $500: The Phillies have won seven of their last eight games, but the one loss was on Monday against Atlanta. The teams are virtually even, meaning the result could be considered a coin flip. In these scenarios, the home team — Atlanta tonight — has the edge.

While Philly starter Vince Velasquez has surrendered just one run in each of his last two starts, those outings have come against the light-hitting Marlins and Rays. And in his other appearance this young season, Velasquez couldn’t make it out of the third inning against the Braves in surrendering nine hits and seven runs. He’ll run into the same struggles against Atlanta tonight.

Atlanta starter Brandon McCarthy, who has a 2-0 record with a 3.31 earned run average, is worthy of your betting support.

Current Standings: Granger (17-16, $10,459), Keefer (31-27-1, $10,341), Brewer (25-25-1, $6,330), Grimala (15-20, $6,565)

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21