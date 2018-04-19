Vegas Play of the Day: Warriors at Spurs

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. A participant's failure to place a bet on their scheduled day results in a $200 bankroll penalty.

Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-15.

Golden State Warriors minus-3.5 at San Antonio Spurs: $990 to win $900: The Warriors won the first two games of this series by 21 and 15 points, respectively, and though the venue will change to San Antonio tonight, I think the result will remain the same. The Spurs simply can't match up defensively without Kawhi Leonard, and the two-time champion Warriors aren't going to be phased by a road game.

The Warriors will put up 110 points or so, cruise to another easy victory and cover in the process.

Current Standings: Keefer (32-27-1, $10,841), Granger (17-16, $10,459), Brewer (26-25-1, $6,830), Grimala (15-20, $6,565)