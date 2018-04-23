Vegas Play of the Day: Rockets at Timberwolves

David Phillip / AP

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. A participant's failure to place a bet on their scheduled day results in a $200 bankroll penalty.

Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-15.

Houston Rockets minus-6 at Minnesota Timberwolves: $990 to win $900

Houston isn't known as a defensive team, but that doesn't explain the Rockets' effort in Game 3, when they allowed an offensively dysfunctional Minnesota team to shoot 50.0 percent from the field and hang 120 points on the scoreboard. With a 2-0 lead, I guess it's natural for defensive intensity to wane, but if the Rockets want to close out this series quickly, I'd expect them to play much better at that end of the floor tonight.

With minimal defensive gains and a return to shooting form for 3-point snipers James Harden and Eric Gordon (a combined 6-of-17 from long distance in Game 3), the Rockets will cover this spread easily and take a 3-1 series lead back to Houston for Game 5.

Current Standings: Keefer (33-27-1, $11,141), Granger (17-16, $10,459), Brewer (26-25-1, $6,830), Grimala (16-20, $7,465)