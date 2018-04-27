Vegas Play of the Day: Diamondbacks at Nats

Nick Wass / AP

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. A participant's failure to place a bet on their scheduled day results in a $200 bankroll penalty.

Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-15.

Washington Nationals minus-150 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, $900 to win $600: As we come down the home stretch of our Play of the Day contest year, I have some ground to make up in defending my championship. Yes, wagering nearly the maximum of $1,000 on a minus-150 favorite isn’t ideal. But Washington starter Stephen Strasburg is one of the game’s best and the Nats are playing at home after an off day.

Washington, one of the preseason favorites to win the World Series, have a losing record at 11-14 about one month into the season. The law of averages will eventually come into play and the Nats will get back to their expected winning ways.

Arizona is 17-7, which is also deceiving. The Diamondbacks were a playoff team last year and projected to again be a contender. But they aren’t this good. The law of averages will eventually come into play here.

Here’s hoping the balance begins tonight.

Current Standings: Keefer (31-26-1, $11,001), Granger (17-16, $10,659), Brewer (24-25-1, $7,230), Grimala (14-20, $5,665)

