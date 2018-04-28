Vegas Play of the Day: Rockies at Marlins

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. A participant's failure to place a bet on their scheduled day results in a $200 bankroll penalty.

Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-15.

Colorado Rockies minus-120 at Florida Marlins, $960 to win $800: The Colorado Rockies are a different team away from Denver — the offense is often non-existent and wins are hard to come by. But at just minus-120 against the Marlins’ mostly a Triple-A lineup, it’s too good of a number to stay away.

Usually, I pass on betting baseball road teams on Saturday, which are the best-attended games of the week. But the dislike for the Marlins in South Florida is high and attendance is the worst in baseball at less than 15,000 paid attendance per game. There won’t be an advantage.

The Rockies (15-12) enter on a three-game winning streak. It will have the best two players on the field in Charlie Blackmon and Nolan Arenado, whose combined eight at-bats each game are usually productive. They’ll be too much for the Marlins.

Current Standings: Keefer (31-26-1, $11,001), Granger (17-16, $10,659), Brewer (24-26-1, $6,330), Grimala (14-20, $5,665)

