Vegas Play of the Day: Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers

Philadelphia 76ers plus-1.5 at Indiana Pacers: $330 to win $300

Philadelphia has been a different team when Joel Embiid is on the floor this season. The standout center is set to appear on back-to-back nights for the first time in his NBA career tonight at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

This line should therefore be pulled further in Philadelphia’s direction. The scheduling spot is mostly neutral, because Indiana is also playing on back-to-back nights and its third game in four days.

The Pacers might not have their own young big man, Myles Turner, on the floor tonight. Although he hasn’t made quite the impact of Embiid, Turner is one of Indiana’s best players and the drop-off is noticeable when he’s out.

This line was minus-2 when I started writing this Play of the Day and has already trimmed down a point at several sports books, so jump on it quick. With Embiid in the lineup, Philadelphia should be laying points.

