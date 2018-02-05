Vegas Play of the Day: Lightning at Oilers

Ben Nelms/The Canadian Press via AP

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Tampa Bay Lightning minus-125 at Edmonton Oilers: $550 to win $440

The Lightning are on their third game of a three-game road trip tonight as they visit the struggling Edmonton Oilers. While it’s understandable for the price to be low (at minus-125) I think there’s value on the league-leading Lightning.

Tampa Bay hit a rough stretch, losing three straight in mid-January, but has since bounced back. The Lightning have won five of their last six and scored 11 goals in the first two games of the current road trip. Tampa Bay still has the No. 1 scoring team in the NHL with 3.6 goals per game, which is bad news for the Oilers, who allow 3.2 goals per game (fifth worst in the league).

Oilers goalie Cam Talbot missed Thursday’s game with an illness but will start tonight. Opposite of him will be Andrei Vasilevskiy, who has won four straight starts.

It’s a bit of a rough spot for the Lightning, but I think the disparity in talent is too much for it to matter.

Current Standings: Granger (15-11, $13,009), Brewer (23-19, $10,850), Keefer (21-20-1, $9,726), Grimala (9-17, $4,285)