Vegas Play of the Day: San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

San Jose Sharks plus-155 at Anaheim Ducks: $400 to win $620

For today’s play of the day we head to Southern California for a Pacific Division battle between the Anaheim Ducks and the visiting San Jose Sharks.

San Jose hasn’t played particularly well lately, losing six of its last nine games, but is coming off a good 6-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers and has played the Ducks particularly tough this season. The Sharks have gone 2-0-1 in the first three meetings between the teams, and have already won in Anaheim.

San Jose captain Joe Pavelski has played out of his mind as of late. The 33-year-old centerman has four goals and two assists in his last two games alone, and is second on the team with 42 points this season.

There’s no denying the importance of tonight’s game. The Sharks are currently in second place in the Pacific Division, and would be in the playoffs if they started today. Meanwhile, Anaheim is only two points behind the Sharks, but is in fifth place in the division and out playoff picture for now.

I believe it’s a coin toss game, which is why I’m willing to roll with the Sharks with good value at plus-155.

Current Standings: Granger (15-12, $12,459), Brewer (23-20, $10,190), Keefer (21-21-1, $9,426), Grimala (9-18, $3,515)