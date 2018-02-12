Vegas Play of the Day: Warriors vs. Suns

Jeff Chiu / AP

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Golden State Warriors minus-15.5 vs. Phoenix Suns: $990 to win $900

The Phoenix Suns have been bad recently, which is actually a step up from their level of play for most of the season's first half. But without leading scorer Devin Booker, who will miss his fourth straight game with a hip injury, there is no chance they'll be able to keep up with the Warriors.

Golden State isn't at full strength, either — Draymond Green is expected to miss tonight's game with a finger injury — but the Warriors are deep enough to overcome that. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are still available, and they'll probably combine to make at least 10 3-pointers. Without Booker, Phoenix won't be able to stay within 15 points.

Current Standings: Granger (16-12, $13,079), Brewer (23-20, $10,190), Keefer (21-21-1, $9,426), Grimala (9-18, $3,515)