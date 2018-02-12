Las Vegas Sun

February 12, 2018

Vegas Play of the Day: Warriors vs. Suns

Jeff Chiu / AP

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, talks with head coach Steve Kerr during the first half of an NBA game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, against the Detroit Pistons in Oakland, Calif.

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Golden State Warriors minus-15.5 vs. Phoenix Suns: $990 to win $900

The Phoenix Suns have been bad recently, which is actually a step up from their level of play for most of the season's first half. But without leading scorer Devin Booker, who will miss his fourth straight game with a hip injury, there is no chance they'll be able to keep up with the Warriors.

Golden State isn't at full strength, either — Draymond Green is expected to miss tonight's game with a finger injury — but the Warriors are deep enough to overcome that. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are still available, and they'll probably combine to make at least 10 3-pointers. Without Booker, Phoenix won't be able to stay within 15 points.

Current Standings: Granger (16-12, $13,079), Brewer (23-20, $10,190), Keefer (21-21-1, $9,426), Grimala (9-18, $3,515)

