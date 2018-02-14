Vegas Play of the Day: Kansas State at Oklahoma State

We’re entering the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Oklahoma State minus-3 vs. Kansas State, $880 to win $800: Oklahoma State has won on the road against ranked opponents of West Virginia and Kansas this month. Kansas State, meanwhile, managed to score just 47 points Saturday in a 20-point loss at Texas Tech.

Former UNLV player Kendall Smith has stabilized Oklahoma State’s backcourt and is averaging 12 points per game. The Cowboys’ Jeffrey Carroll, who scores 15.4 points per game, will be the best player on the court.

Kansas State struggles with its play in the post and ranks 344th nationally in rebounds per game, which will be too much to overcome on the road.

Current Standings: Granger (16-12, $13,079), Brewer (23-20, $10,190), Keefer (21-21-1, $9,426), Grimala (10-18, $4,415)

