Vegas Play of the Day: Duke at Virginia Tech

We’re entering the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Duke minus-5.5 at Virginia Tech, $660 to win $600: I’ve already seen this movie. Duke on Feb. 14 limited Virginia Tech to 52 points in a 22-point victory. While tonight’s game will be on the road at Virginia Tech, I don’t see Duke struggling.

Virginia Tech lost at home last weekend to Louisville, while Duke is coming off convincing wins against Syracuse and Louisville. Virginia Tech ranks 287th nationally in rebounds per game at 33.4, which helps explains its struggles in the post.

Once the emotions of playing at home wears off, Duke will cruise.

Current Standings: Granger (16-12, $13,079), Keefer (23-21-1, $10,126), Brewer (23-22, $8,330), Grimala (10-18, $4,415)

