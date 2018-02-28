Vegas Play of the Day: Syracuse at Boston College

Boston College minus-1.5 vs. Syracuse: $330 to win $300

Take away the reputations of these two schools and their seasons grade out as incredibly similar. So similar that whichever team is at home should be laying at least 3 points.

That’s not the case tonight, as the Orange draw the bulk of the action to keep the line subdued. The betting market has overvalued Syracuse all year, hence its 12-15 against the spread record.

The Orange’s offense has been in funk recently and hit a new low in a 60-44 loss at Duke on Saturday. This could be the night that it turns around, but it won’t be easy at Conte Forum, where Boston College has played much better this year and gone 13-3 straight-up.

The split in the Eagles’ home/road performances gives more confidence in downplaying the effect of their 81-63 loss at Syracuse earlier this year. The Orange couldn’t miss that night anyway.

Their offense arguably hasn’t looked as efficient ever since.

