Vegas Play of the Day: East Carolina at South Florida

We’re entering the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

South Florida minus-5 vs. East Carolina, $660 to win $600: East Carolina scored 39 points on Dec. 31 in losing by 20 points against Central Florida. In its previous game, East Carolina only scored 59 points. I just don't see them keeping pace offensively on the road in a league game.

While South Florida also scored 39 points in its most recent game — a loss against SMU — the Bulls are a slightly more accomplished team. This is a battle of the two worst teams in the American, but wagering on the home team is worth a small play. The first team to go on a scoring run may win convincingly, and that coin-flip option could favor the program with the home court advantage.

Forward Payton Banks, a graduate transfer from Penn State, is averaging nearly 14 points per game and will be tough for East Carolina to contain.

Current Standings: Granger (12-9, $12,819), Brewer (21-17, $10,970), Keefer (18-18-1, $9,781), Grimala (8-12, $6,665)

