Vegas Play of the Day: Alabama vs. Georgia

ASSOCIATED PRESS

We’re entering the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Alabama Crimson Tide minus-4 vs. Georgia Bulldogs, $880 to win $800:

It doesn't matter whether Alabama deserved to make the college football playoffs — the Tide is in, and they looked the best of all four teams in the semifinals last week.

Alabama did lose linebacker Anfernee Jennings in last week's win over Clemson, but this is still the healthiest the Tide has been all season. And even when banged up, Bama's run defense has been up to the program's usual standards — which is to say it's been the best in the nation, allowing just 2.7 yards per rush.

Georgia relies heavily on Nick Chubb and the running attack (266.1 rushing yards per game, ninth in the nation), so 3rd-and-8 situations would seem to favor the Alabama defense. I think we'll see enough of those 3rd-and-long plays to expect Alabama to cover and take home another national championship.

Granger (14-9, $13,319), Brewer (22-18, $10,910), Keefer (18-18-1, $9,781), Grimala (8-12, $6,665)