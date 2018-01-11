Vegas Play of the Day: Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Carolina Hurricanes plus-135 at Washington Capitals: $300 to win $405

No one wants to touch the Hurricanes right now, and no one wants to fade the Capitals right now. That’s created value on the visitors.

Carolina has lost four of its last five, but three of the defeats have come by a single goal. Washington has won five straight, but three of them have come by a single goal.

Those recent stretches define neither Washington nor Carolina. Before the teams’ last five games, in fact, the conventional wisdom was flipped.

Washington was perceived to be in a down year after major roster turnover and not quite considered the Stanley Cup contenders it was in the past. Carolina was on the come-up, winning four straight where its play on the ice finally seemed to match its strong analytics profile.

These teams are fairly evenly matched, meaning the Capitals should only be getting slightly more than the standard home-ice adjustment. At as high as minus-160, the market is pricing them too highly.

This is a good spot to take a shot with a decently priced underdog.

Current Standings: Granger (14-9, $13,319), Brewer (22-18, $10,910), Keefer (19-18-1, $10,081), Grimala (8-13, $5,785)

