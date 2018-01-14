Vegas Play of the Day: Saints at Vikings

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Minnesota Vikings minus-4.5 vs. New Orleans Saints: $550 to win $500

The NFC divisional round matchup is a rematch of the season opener hat the Minnesota Vikings won 29-19. These teams are far removed from that game, but I see no reason to back the Saints.

Minnesota has been the best team in the NFL this season against the spread with a record of 11-5, and have been outstanding at home. The Vikings have a straight-up home record of 7-1, and were an impressive 6-2 against the spread at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Conversely, Drew Brees and the Saints have struggled mightily away from New Orleans. They finished the season 4-4 on the road but lost their last three including a week 17 loss to the lowly Buccaneers.

I’m not sure if I trust Case Keenum, but I trust the Vikings No. 1 ranked defense more than any unit in this game. New Orleans will rely heavily on their running game of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara that topped 2,000 yards this season, but the Vikings’ rushing defense ranked second in the NFL allowing only 83.6 yards per game this season.

I’ll take lay the points and take the Vikings to get within a game of being the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Current Standings: Granger (14-9, $13,319), Brewer (22-18, $10,910), Keefer (20-18-1, $10,486), Grimala (8-13, $5,785)