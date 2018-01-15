Vegas Play of the Day: Rockets at Clippers

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Los Angeles Clippers plus-4.5 vs. Houston Rockets: $770 to win $700

The Clippers have gotten healthy over the past few weeks and have been playing good basketball, including a current four-game winning streak. Lou Williams is scorching hot (32.6 points per game over the last five contests), and Blake Griffin is back at full strength. Because of those developments, the Clips are better than their 21-21 record.

On the other side, Houston will be playing without offensive catalyst James Harden, and while Chris Paul can usually be counted on to help pick up the slack, this will be Paul's first game back in Los Angeles against his former team. Paul is good at many things, but his track record in big games is not impressive. And this will qualify as a big game for him.

I think the Rockets have a bad shooting night and the Clippers take advantage.

Current Standings: Granger (15-9, $13,819), Brewer (22-18, $10,910), Keefer (20-18-1, $10,486), Grimala (8-13, $5,785)