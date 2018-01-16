Vegas Play of the Day: Oklahoma at Kansas State

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Kansas State plus-2 vs. Oklahoma: $330 to win $300

With a gauntlet of a schedule that’s seen them lose three of their last four games, the Wildcats are in a desperate position tonight going up against the Sooners. They’re lucky their return trip to Norman, Okla., isn’t until later in the season, and they get this now-crucial game at Bramlage Coliseum.

They’ve covered six straight against Oklahoma there. Past series success ultimately means little, but it’s an illustration of how tough Kansas State is to beat at home.

The Wildcats might deserve an even bigger home-court adjustment than they’ve received on the betting line. Their only loss there this year came against West Virginia, where they were a 1-point underdog.

The juxtaposition of those lines would imply Oklahoma is better than West Virginia. Oklahoma is not better than West Virginia.

The Sooners certainly aren’t better on the defensive end, which is important to try and take the Wildcats out of their methodical and formidable offense. Kansas State doesn’t have anything close to a superstar like Trae Young, which is obviously a huge shortcoming, but they have more than enough to keep pace with consistent threats like Barry Brown and Dean Wade.

Behind a raucous crowd, Kansas State should play its best game and knock off Oklahoma.

Current Standings: Granger (15-9, $13,819), Brewer (22-18, $10,910), Keefer (20-18-1, $10,486), Grimala (9-13, $6,485)

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.