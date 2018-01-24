Vegas Play of the Day: Boston College at Syracuse

We’re entering the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Boston College plus-7 at Syracuse, $660 to win $600: Boston College is one of the nation’s most improved teams. It has beaten ranked opponents in Duke and Florida State and kept the score close against Virginia and Clemson. It should have no problem fighting basket-for-basket with light-scoring Syracuse.

Syracuse has struggled to find its offense all season and ranks 275th nationally out of about 320 teams in points per game average. It’s tough to expect a team not capable of scoring to cover a decent-sized betting number at minus-7.

Syracuse’s guard play is questionable and has produced only 11 assists per game, one of the lowest marks nationally. Boston College, meanwhile, is strong in the backcourt with sophomore Ky Bowman, who is averaging 16.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, leading the way.

Current Standings: Granger (15-11, $13,009), Brewer (22-18, $10,910), Keefer (21-19-1, $10,456), Grimala (9-14, $5,935)

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21