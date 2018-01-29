High School Basketball Picks: Entry 5

Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 | 2 p.m.
For the first time this season, last week’s high school basketball slate undoubtedly got the best of both Ray Brewer and Case Keefer.
Each of the Sun’s prognosticators could only muster a .500 record picking a handful of the biggest games of the week. Will they be stymied again in the penultimate week of the regular season?
Read below for this week’s picks.
Week 5
Brewer's Picks
Last Week:
5-5 (0.500)
27-11 (.711)
Brewer vs. Keefer
Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.
Keefer's Picks
Last Week:
5-5 (.500)
25-13 (.658)
Gorman won't lose the rest of the season.
Gorman 73, Clark 64
Bishop Gorman
at
Clark
Don't jump to conclusions based off of one game.
Clark 66, Gorman 62
Always a fun evening when these teams play.
Las Vegas 80, Valley 61
Vegas is flying; Valley is falling.
Las Vegas 70, Valley 54
Closer than you think.
Liberty 71, Green Valley 63
Liberty
at
Green Valley
Julian Strawther might be the Player of the Year.
Liberty 65, Green Valley 54
Speaking of great rivalry games.
Centennial 73, Palo Verde 62
Centennial
at
Palo Verde
Wouldn't be surprised if this one was close, either.
Centennial 65, Palo Verde 63
The Southeast League is still wide open.
Foothill 65, Silverado 60
Falcons beat the Skyhawks by nearly 40 points in their first meeting.
Foothill 62, Silverado 49
Faith Lutheran appears to be peaking at the right time.
Faith Lutheran 80, Cimarron 70
Cimarron-Memorial
at
Faith Lutheran
Can't figure out the Crusaders.
Faith Lutheran 63, Cimarron 58
Rowdy Durango home crowd impacts game, not result.
Gorman 77, Durango 71
Bishop Gorman
at
Durango
Gorman has been too consistent on a nightly basis to pick against.
Gorman 70, Durango 55
Step up in competition not too friendly to my Cowboys.
Canyon Springs 85, Chaparral 69
Chaparral
at
Canyon Springs
Hey look, the Pioneers are threatening to win the Sunrise region in yet another year.
Canyon Springs 68, Chaparral 59
