Vegas Play of the Day: Nebraska at Wisconsin

We’re entering the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Nebraska plus-4 at Wisconsin, $660 to win $600: Oddsmakers have the wrong team listed as the betting favorite.

Wisconsin has dropped six of its last seven games, including a four-point loss Jan. 9 at Nebraska. Tonight’s game should also be close, meaning there’s good value in playing an underdog opponent.

Nebraska is playing some of its best basketball of the season, winning last week at Rutgers and beating Iowa by double-digits. The Cornhuskers (16-8 overall) have seven wins in the Big Ten Conference and are playing for an at-large big to the NCAA Tournament.

Isaac Copeland, who averages 13.5 points and 6 rebounds per game, will be provide matchup problems for Wisconsin. Same for Nebraska’s James Palmer, who scores 17 points per game.

Current Standings: Granger (15-11, $13,009), Brewer (22-19, $10,250), Keefer (21-19-1, $10,456), Grimala (9-14, $5,935)

