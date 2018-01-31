Vegas Play of the Day: Texas at Texas Tech

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Texas Tech minus-7.5 vs. Texas: $440 to win $400

Two weeks ago, Texas used its best offensive performance of the season to sink Texas Tech.

Revenge comes tonight.

The Red Raiders were mired in a rough stretch back then, losing two of three but seem to have stabilized in back-to-back wins over Oklahoma State and South Carolina. Texas Tech is capable of challenging Kansas for the conference lead as long it can be a little more consistent.

With Chris Beard’s coaching, that should be expected. Texas Tech is third in the nation in defensive efficiency, per kenpom.com, and won’t let Texas shoot better than 50 percent in another game.

There’s no guarantee the Longhorns’ defense will be as stingy, not with the Red Raiders’ Keenan Evans on a tear. Texas Tech hasn’t lost at United Supermarkets Arena this year, and it won’t start tonight.

Current Standings: Granger (15-11, $13,009), Brewer (23-19, $10,850), Keefer (21-19-1, $10,456), Grimala (9-14, $5,935)

