Vegas Play of the Day: Dayton vs. George Washington

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. A participant's failure to place a bet on their scheduled day results in a $200 bankroll penalty.

Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-15.

George Washington at Dayton, Total Over 137.5, $990 to win $900: The last three Dayton games have gone under the points total, including an ugly 53-50 result against Saint Louis on Feb. 20. However, prior to the total-under streak, Dayton had six straight games cover the over. And when it played St. Louis earlier in the season, the teams combined for 140 points.

Fortunately for total over backers, the streak of total unders help with today’s line of just 137.5 points. It should be higher because George Washington scored 83, 80 and 103 points during a three-game streak in late February.

Neither Dayton or George Washington have winning records or great offensive players to signal a high-scoring affair. When they played earlier in the season, Dayton won 72-45. But today will be different. George Washington will force the pace of the game and Dayton will battle basket-for-basket for an easy winner.

Current Standings: Granger Granger (16-12, $13,079), Keefer (25-21-1, $10,726), Brewer (23-23, $7,670), Grimala (10-18, $4,215)

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21