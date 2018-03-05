Vegas Play of the Day: Celtics at Bulls

Winslow Townson / AP

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. A participant's failure to place a bet on their scheduled day results in a $200 bankroll penalty.

Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-15.

Boston Celtics minus-7.5 at Chicago Bulls, $990 to win $900: The story of this game is the Celtics' decision to rule out star point guard Kyrie Irving due to "knee soreness," but this is a pretty obvious ploy to get him some rest while still picking up a win against one of the NBA's very worst teams.

And it will probably work for the C's — after all, it's no secret that the Bulls are trying their best to lose and increase their lottery odds for a high draft pick. Before Friday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks in a tank-fest that saw both teams shamelessly race to the bottom, Chicago had lost five in a row, with the defeats coming by an average margin of 15 points.

Even without Irving, the Celtics can handle a team that wants to lose on purpose. And given how committed Chicago is to its tanking efforts, 7.5 points doesn't seem like such a big spread to cover. I'll bet on the team that is trying to win.

Current Standings: Granger Granger (16-12, $13,079), Keefer (26-21-1, $11,626), Brewer (23-23, $7,670), Grimala (10-18, $4,215)