Vegas Play of the Day: Wake Forest vs. Syracuse

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-15.

Wake Forest plus-4.5 vs. Syracuse: $330 to win $300

One team has particularly helped with my resurgence in the Play of the Day standings — Syracuse. The Orange have been golden to bet against in ACC play, because the betting market has often given them too much credence for the program’s history of success.

Of far more importance is the fact that this year’s team isn’t very good. There’s no reason not to bet against Syracuse one last time in the ACC Tournament.

The Orange are better than the Demon Deacons, sure, but probably not 4.5 points better. This line opened at minus-3, and should have stayed there.

But gamblers just can’t quit the Orange.

Syracuse and Wake Forest split their season series, with the former outscoring the latter by a total of two points. They should be in for a third close game in the finale of today’s ACC Tournament action in Brooklyn.

Wake Forest should be close at the end of the game with a chance to pull the upset and spoil Syracuse’s NCAA Tournament dreams.

Current Standings: Granger (16-12, $12,879), Keefer (26-21-1, $10,726), Brewer (23-23, $8,570), Grimala (11-18, $5,115)

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.