Vegas Play of the Day: New Mexico vs. San Diego State

We’ve entered the fourth season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won back-to-back titles in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-15.

New Mexico plus-4 vs. San Diego State: $550 to win $500

All it’s taken is a recent winning streak to get bettors back playing on San Diego State like it’s the same team that won the league in five of six seasons before last year. The Aztecs have certainly found their groove late in the season, particularly in Mountain West Conference tournament wins over Fresno State and UNR.

But let’s slow down just a little bit. There’s a reason New Mexico finished a spot better than San Diego State in the regular-season standings.

This is no walkover for the Aztecs. The Lobos have the far more explosive offense, and used it to dispatch the Aztecs 79-75 as 4-point underdogs earlier in the season behind a combined 10 three-pointers from Anthony Mathis and Antino Jackson.

Like San Diego State, New Mexico is on a seven-game win streak where it’s gone 6-1 against the spread. The Lobos have improved every bit as much as the Aztecs; they just aren’t getting the betting support to show for it.

Take the value, and expect a close game.

Current Standings: Granger (16-12, $12,679), Keefer (26-22-1, $10,396), Brewer (23-23, $8,570), Grimala (11-18, $5,115)

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.